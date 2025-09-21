Jersey Community Hospital Foundation Awards 2025 Funds for Education
Local students receive up to $8,000 each to support healthcare education and advance community medical services.
Log in to your FREE ACCOUNT to Continue Reading
By setting up an account you’ll help us both! You’ll get access to more stories and features, and we’ll learn more about our audience so we can continue to be your #1 Source for Everything Local.
If you choose to support our efforts with a monthly subscription, we'd appreciate it even more! Every story we publish takes time, dedication, and a commitment to truth. For less than the cost of a cup of coffee, you can help ensure RiverBender.com keeps delivering the best local news, sports, obits, events, videos, and live streams that connect us all.