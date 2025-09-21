JERSEYVILLE — The Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) Foundation is pleased to announce the 2025 recipients of its Medical Education Fund awards for local students pursuing careers in healthcare. Recipients are eligible to receive $1,000 per semester for up to eight semesters – a maximum of $8,000 in total funding while completing their respective programs.The 2025 JCH Foundation Medical Education Fund recipients are:Annie Hansen, Jersey Community High School graduate, attending the Univ...