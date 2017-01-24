JERSEYVILLE – Jersey Community Hospital today announced it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital and Laboratory Services Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

Jersey Community Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite survey on September 12th. During the review, a team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management. Surveyors conducted onsite observations and interviews. The Joint Commission awarded Jersey Community Hospital for a three-year period.

JCH Laboratory Services was evaluated on compliance with laboratory standards related to several areas, including document and process control, healthcare-associated conditions, risk reduction, and staff qualifications and competency. The surveyor also conducted onsite observations and interviews. JCH Laboratory Services were awarded for a two-year cycle.

“Joint Commission accreditation provides hospitals and labs with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas from the enhancement of staff education to the improvement of daily business operations,” said Mark G. Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Division of Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “In addition, our accreditation helps hospitals and labs enhance their risk management and risk reduction strategies. We commend Jersey Community Hospital for its efforts to become a quality improvement organization.”

“Jersey Community Hospital and the JCH Laboratory Services are pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” added Jon Wade, CEO at Jersey Community Hospital. “Staff from across the organization continue to work together to develop and implement approaches that have the potential to improve care for the patients in our community.”

The Joint Commission’s hospital and lab standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help hospitals measure, assess and improve performance.

