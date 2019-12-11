JERSEYVILLE – As a Community Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital and Medical Group makes access to care a priority. While most health systems only work with the health plans that pay the most, we work with nearly every insurance and managed care company in our area, including all Illinois Managed Medicaid Plans if you are assigned to a Jersey Community Hospital Medical Group primary care provider.

Getting the care you need is as important to us as it is to you.Jersey Community Hospital care quality rates among the best in the nation.In 2020, Jersey Community Hospital will receive a five star rating from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which is the highest rating a hospital can receive.You can check the quality of the hospitals in your plans network on www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.

The costs of care at Jersey Community Hospital are among the lowest in the region.The St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition rates Jersey Community Hospital a top value for healthcare in the region when comparing cost and quality.This is important if your plan will have high deductibles.

Many insurance options try to limit where you can go for care.When reviewing your options, make sure the hospital with the highest quality and lowest cost is in your plan –Jersey Community Hospital.If you are an Illinois Managed Medicaid recipient, you have the right to change your primary care provider every 30 days. Jersey Community Hospital offers a helpline where you can get assistance enrolling in plans that accept your physician and hospital.You can call (618) 639-4277 to learn how to change providers or enroll in a plan.You will talk to a case manager that can walk you through the process.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance exchange runs through December 15, 2019. Health marketplace information is available on the internet at getoveredillinois.gov or by calling 800-318-2596.For additional information, visit www.jch.orgor contact: Beth Steckel, Public RelationsJCH HealthCare–(618) 498-8487About Jersey Community Hospital

