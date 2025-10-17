JERSEYVILLE – Mason Green is a role model from the classroom to the football field and beyond.

For his example-setting dedication and positive attitude, Green has been selected as a Medford Wealth Management Student of the Month for October at Jersey Community High School (JCHS).

As a sophomore at JCHS, Green is a multi-sport athlete involved in track and football. Aside from sports, he’s also a member of Class Council and Olympiad.

Outside of School, Green also gets involved in his community by helping out at the Jersey County Fair and serving at masses for the Jersey County Catholic Churches. In his spare time, he usually likes to deer hunt and fish.

After graduating from JCHS, Green said he plans on going to college to be an engineer of some kind.

JCHS Math Teacher Tiffany Cazier said: “Mason consistently shows dedication, responsibility, and determination. He serves as an excellent role model for his peers both in the classroom and on the field.”

JCHS Principal Thomas Leslie added: “Mason shows up with a smile and positive attitude every single day. He knows what it means to be a Panther and is one of our very best!”

Congratulations to Mason Green for being named as a Medford Wealth Management October Student of the Month at JCHS!

