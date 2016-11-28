Jersey Community High School Volleyball team honors athletes
JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School Volleyball Team had their annual volleyball banquet in October to recognize all the athletes for a great season. The following awards were received by these athletes. Coaches are Bob Siemer, Maddie Steckel, and Brenda McCreary.
Mackenzie Thurston tops her teammates with most kills and has a career lead in digs. Faith Franke finished the season with the most points and blocks. Kate Walsh brought the team's most assists to the table. Katelyn Walker holds the record for most digs. Hannah Jones receieved the Anna Hausman Award.