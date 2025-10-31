JERSEYVILLE — Jersey Community High School’s wrestling program has unveiled a new Wall of Fame to honor its most accomplished athletes, replacing a faded painted wall with a professional display of PVC plaques. The updated wall, located in the school’s multipurpose wrestling room, recognizes wrestlers in three categories: the 100-Win Club for those with 100 or more career victories, Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Champions, and state qualifiers who earned spots at the Illinois State Tournament.

“This wall is an investment in the history of the program, but also in the future,” said JCHS Head Wrestling Coach Frank Speidel. “Wrestlers have something to strive for. They really want a spot on the wall.”

The MVC will disband after the 2025-26 school year, and Jersey will join the Cahokia Conference next year. Space has been reserved on the Wall of Fame to accommodate future champions from the new conference.

To celebrate the unveiling and honor the athletes, the coaching staff is hosting a reception on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. in the wrestling room. Following the reception, the team will hold its annual wrestle-offs in the gym, offering the community a chance to see the current Panthers in action as they prepare for the season.

The wrestling season begins Nov. 25, with the boys’ team traveling to face Belleville East and the girls’ team competing in a scramble at JCHS. The new Wall of Fame aims to both commemorate the program’s history and inspire future athletes to continue building its legacy.