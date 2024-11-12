JERSEYVILLE — The Jersey Community High School FFA Ag Sales team has earned a spot in the state competition after a strong performance at the District Agriculture Sales Career Development Event. The event took place on Oct. 29, 2024, in Springfield, Illinois, hosted by Brandt.

The team, comprised of students Meredith Dougherty, Katie Cornelius, Ashlen Scott, and Clay Wadlow, secured third place in the competition following extensive preparation that included study, practice, and hands-on experience. Their achievement not only highlights their dedication but also showcases the skills they have developed through their involvement in the Future Farmers of America program.

With this recent success, the team is set to travel at the end of November to compete against the top-placing teams from across Illinois in the state competition. This opportunity allows them to further demonstrate their abilities in agricultural sales and gain valuable experience in the field.

