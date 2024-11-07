JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 facilitated a unique cultural exchange this week when students from Jersey Community High School (JCHS) connected with third-grade students in Mexico City, Mexico.

The meeting, organized by JCHS Spanish teacher Andrea Lamer, allowed the students to engage in a cross-cultural dialogue centered around "The Day of the Dead" (Día de Los Muertos).

During the session, the third-grade students in Mexico City presented their projects on the traditional holiday, which honors deceased loved ones and celebrates their lives.

The JCHS students expressed enjoyment and appreciation for the presentations, highlighting the value of this cultural learning opportunity.

Lamer emphasized the importance of such exchanges in enhancing students' understanding of different cultures and traditions.

The initiative reflects Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100's commitment to fostering global awareness among its students.

