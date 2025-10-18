JERSEYVILLE - Members of Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100’s high school choir and band earned selections to the Illinois Music Educators Association District IV ensembles, marking a record year for the school’s music program.

A total of 19 students from the high school were named to the ILMEA District IV Band and Jazz Band for Jersey Community High School. This represents the highest number of students the school has chosen in a single year.

The band members selected include Harmony Jantzen (junior band/alto sax), Lana West (junior band/trumpet), Carter Butler (senior band and jazz/alto sax), Jayden Greham (senior band/trumpet), Islee Hileman (senior band/jazz/trombone), Payton Mooney (senior band/flute), Abigail Wedig (senior band/clarinet, jazz II/piano), Cooper Gillis (jazz band III/guitar), Sophie Hetzel (jazz band III/piano), Jack Trexler (jazz band III/vibes), Benjamin Westfall (jazz band I/trombone), Hayden Longley (jazz band II/drum set), Myles McDuffie (jazz band II/bass), Roanna Newton (jazz band II/trumpet), Alayna Rothe (jazz band II/vibes), Makayla Allison (jazz band III/baritone sax), and Anna Beauchamp (jazz band III/trumpet).

The district announced that 12 students from Jersey Community High School were chosen for the ILMEA District IV Choir. The selected choir members include Anna Beauchamp, soprano; Reese Crotchett, soprano II; Zoey Barnett, alto II; Kimberlee Ford, soprano II; Chloe Hartman, alto II; Jeremiath Kanallakan, bass; Willow McCoy, soprano; Abigail Piazza, alto II; Deaphne Slusser, soprano; and Benjamin Zimmerman. Junior chorus members Emmy Roth, alto, and Lainey Williams, soprano, were also selected.

The ILMEA District IV ensembles provide opportunities for student musicians from multiple schools to perform together under the guidance of professional conductors. The selections recognize the students’ musical achievements and dedication to their craft.

