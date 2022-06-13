Jersey Community High School 4th Quarter/2nd Semester High Honor Roll and Honor Roll
June 13, 2022 10:09 AM
Listen to the story
JERSEY - Jersey Community High School announced their Honor Roll and High Honor Roll lists for the eighth-grade fourth quarter and the high school second semester of the 2021-2022 school year.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Zion Lutheran School Bethalto Announces Third Quarter High Honor Roll and Honor Roll Students
Mar 19, 2025