JERSEY 6, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 0: Andrew Kribs scored five times for the second consecutive match as Jersey won over Springfield Lutheran on Thursday.

Kribs scored in the 20th, 37th, twice in the 40th, and in the 42nd minutes to help lead the Panthers, while Zane Longley scored in the fourth minute.

Quinn Snider and Luke Wagner shared the clean sheet for Jersey, each making two saves on the evening.

The Panthers kept their 100 percent record intact, and are now 7-0-0, while Springfield Lutheran is now 3-1-1.

JERSEY 9, GILLESPIE 2: Andrew Kribs found the back of the net five times, including a second half hat trick, as Jersey scored seven times in the second half Wednesday in their win over Gillespie in a tournament at Carlinville.

Kribs scored in the eighth, 24th, 34th, 38th, and 46th minutes to help lead the Panthers to the win.

Drake Goetten in the 44th, Joe Brangenberg in the 52nd, and Austin Hubbell in the 54th minutes, also had goals for Jersey, as Thomas Turpin had two assists in the win.

Jeremie Yakana scored a brace (two goals) in the 12th and 24th minutes for the Miners.

Quinn Snider only needed to make one save in goal for the Panthers.

Jersey improves to 6-0-0, while Gillespie falls to 2-3-1.

