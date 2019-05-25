REGIONAL FINAL AT JERSEY

JERSEY 8, COLUMBIA 1: In the Jersey final, the Panthers scored six times in the sixth and twice more in the seventh to take the crown and advance to the sectional.

Grace Sharich had three hits and an RBI for Jersey, while Claire Anderson had two hits and two RBIs, Chelsea Maag had a pair of hits, and Ryleigh Jones and Brooke Tuttle each had a hit and two RBIs.

Anderson pitched another complete game, striking out four.

The Panthers are now 24-11 and also move on to the Carterville sectional, and will face Centralia, a 4-3, nine inning winner over Mt. Vernon in the Herrin regional, Tuesday at 4:30, with the winner meeting the Freeburg-Carbondale winner in the final next Saturday at 11 a.m. The Eagles wind up the season 19-9.

