JERSEYVILLE - Shortly after the Cahokia High School Comanches took home the first place title of the Jersey Community High School Mid-Winter Classic Boys Basketball Tournament, the Jersey Panthers faced the Quincy Notre Dame High School Raiders.

In an intense offensive battle that lead to a four-minute extension into overtime, the Raiders ultimately overtook the the Panthers 90-74.

Jersey coach Stote Reader was clearly upset after the events of the game.

“We stopped guarding,” he said after being asked what happened at the point in the game where the Panthers lost their groove. “They didn’t make a three all night and they were guarding them like they were the best shooters in the world. We just didn’t guard. There’s some things that we had to fight through because of how the game was getting called.”

Junior Jacob Mayfield kicked off the first period for the Raiders with a basket. Senior Zac Ridenhour knocked the basketball in to start a nine-point push by the Panthers. Senior Jacob Witt earned a free point from the goal line before Ridenhour scored six more points in a row from two steals.

A foul on senior Tanner Stuckman allowed him to score two points for Notre Dame. Shortly after, junior Ryan Herkert was able to land another basket for the Panthers. The score was now 11-4.

Senior Aubrey Reis earned two more for Quincy before Zac Ridenhour was able to knock in yet another basket. Mayfield was fouled upon and was able to lock down two from the line. Ridenhour brought in three more from a basket and a free throw to bring the score to 16-8 in the Panthers’ favor.

Junior Justin Bottorff knocked in one from a free throw before junior Jacob Ridenhour got in on the action by bringing one in on a foul.

Junior Carter Cramsey locked in one more basket for Quincy before the final buzzer, indicating the end of the period. The Panthers led the Raiders 17-11.

Bottorff brought in two points to start the second. Shortly afterward, senior Drake Kanallakan was able to rebuttal and added two himself. Bottorff knocked in another two before a foul committed on Zac Ridenhour earned the Panthers one more.

Stuckman locked in another two-point shot before Kanallakan hit his second basket of the period. Bottorff scored again to narrow the gap between the score to 22-19 in the Panthers’ favor.

Sophomore A.J. Shaw shot a flawless three-pointer to begin a seven-point push by the Panthers. Witt knocked in a two-point basket. Immediately after, Ryan Herkert brought in two himself.

Junior Johnny Ray finished out the Raiders’ offense in the second with a basket and a free-throw shot. Zac Ridenhour was able to knock in yet another basket and two successful free throws to close out the second with a score of 33-22 in the Panthers’ favor at the buzzer.

After the halftime break, Notre Dame took charge with their offense with four points contributed by Mayfield and two from Cramsey to bring the score to 33-28.

Taking a timeout, Jersey reevaluated the situation and came out of the gate a little more determined. Both Zac Ridenhour and Kanallakan knocked in a three-pointer each and Witt locked down a two-point shot, extending their team’s lead to 41-28.

After Quincy took a timeout, Jacob Ridenhour locked in a basket for the Panthers before his opponents made an offensive push. Mayfield scored two before Ray could knock a basket in himself. Stuckman coasted over to the hoop to nearly dunk in the ball for two points to bring the score to 43-34.

Jersey’s Blake Wittman swooshed in a three-pointer before Cramsey could score another two-point basket himself. A foul committed on Zac Ridenhour earned the Panthers one more before Cramsey and Mayfield could score two more each, bringing the score to 47-40 in the Panthers’ favor.

Shaw scored his last two points of the period before a foul on Wittman earned his team one more point. Then, Bottorff knocked in three from a basket and a free throw to close out the Raiders’ offense for the third.

Before the end of the third, Jacob Ridenhour was able to bring in two more points for the Panthers to bring their score to 52-43 at the buzzer.

The fourth period was an intense ride for both the Panthers and the Raiders. Unfortunately for the boys in white and light blue, this was the period that they unfortunately lost their lead and had to fight for the extra minutes of overtime.

Witt kicked off the fourth quarter after nailing a basket to score two. Mayfield knocked in a basket and then earned one from the goal line before a foul committed on Witt allowed the Panthers one more. Bottorff scored a basket before Quincy called a timeout.

After the break concluded, Cramsey knocked in a basket for two before Jacob Ridenhour was fouled upon as he knocked in two. He was able to bring in one more from the line before Bottorff scored two more for the Raiders to bring their score to 51.

A three-point shot by Zac Ridenhour locked in the Panthers’ score at 61. Unfortunately, this is where the team froze for a long period in the fourth, allowing a plethora of points to be added by Notre Dame off fouls galore.

Reis added in two from the goal line before a foul on Cramsey also earned him one point.

After Jersey called a timeout, Bottorff was able to score off a rebound. Yet another foul on Cramsey earned the Raiders two more points. At this point, Kanallakan was out of the game after racking up his fifth foul. Stuckman knocked in two from the foul line to bring the score to 61-60, narrowing the gap.

Zac Ridenhour hit one in from the foul line to further the lead again. Unfortunately, yet another foul on Cramsey allowed him to earn one more as well.

The fouls were rebuttaled toward Witt who earned two from free throws. The score was now 64-61.

Ray successfully knocked in a two-point basket before Mayfield could also bring in two, allowing the Raiders to the lead at 65-64.

A foul on Wittman earned him two more points at the line to take back the lead, but Quincy was quick to rebuttal as Cramsey knocked in a two more for his team. The Raiders had the lead once again at 67-66.

Jersey called a timeout with 1:18 left on the clock and after they returned to the court, Wittman was fouled upon once again and earned two more from free throws. Their lead was momentary as Cramsey knocked in yet another two-point basket to take the lead at 69-68.

Fouls on Jacob Ridenhour allowed the Panthers to take the lead again with three points added. The score was 71-69. But before the final buzzer went off, with 5.6 seconds to go, Stuckman kept the Raiders alive and tied the score at 71, forcing the teams into overtime.

With four minutes added to the clock, something somber happened to the Jersey offense. All of their hard work throughout the night simply fell off like they had just walked off the court and allowed the Raiders to take the win from them willingly.

To start overtime, Cramsey knocked in one from the foul line before Mayfield locked down a basket. After Jacob Ridenhour fouled out, sophomore Mac Little came off the bench for the Raiders and brought in two points. Bottorff scored another basket before his team called a timeout with 2:32 left in the extra period.

When they came back, Mayfield knocked in two baskets with Cramsey separating the two with one of his own for the six-point stretch. The score was now 84-71 in the Raiders’ favor.

Zac Ridenhour was fouled upon and threw in one successful free throw before Bottorff scored two yet again.

Ridenhour knocked in another point on a foul and Stuckman scored his final basket of the night. Scoring another point from the foul line, Ridenhour closed out the Panthers’ unfortunate offense for the overtime period to only bring his team’s score to 74. A two-point shot by Cramsey ended the period at the final buzzer with a stunning 90-74 to secure Quincy’s win.

Carter Cramsey knocked in a whomping 23 points throughout the course of the game. Jacob Mayfield scored 22 over three quarters, six of which were earned in overtime. Justin Bottorff scored 20 points over all four quarters and overtime. Tanner Stuckman assisted his team by contributing 12 points throughout all periods of play. Johnny Ray knocked down seven points. Aubrey Reis scored three and Mac Little brought in two.

Zac Ridenhour carried his team with a stunning 29 points throughout all periods of the game. his brother Jacob Ridenhour was able to contribute 11 points. Jacob Witt knocked in 10 points. Blake Wittman knocked in eight points between the third and fourth quarters. Kanallakan contributed seven points before he was ejected from fouls in the fourth. A.J. Shaw knocked in five points in the second and third quarters. Ryan Herkert scored four points.







