Jersey High School’s bowling team is headed back to state.

Jersey’s bowlers placed sixth as a team to qualify for the IHSA state tourney this Friday and Saturday in O’Fallon.

The Panthers top bowlers were as follows: Jacob Freand 1,348, Jeffrey Gump 1,256, Brandon Handler 1,222, Dane Farmer 1,211 and Kevin Mangrum 1,204. Mike Russell and Dylan Blackburn were the other state qualifiers for the squad.

Collinsville won the Belleville Sectional with a score of 6,795, followed by O’Fallon with 6,761.

Jersey head bowling coach Chris Skinner said his bowlers did a nice job an d bowled about how he expected in the sectional.

“We had some good performances out of Dane Farmer and Jacob Freand and the others,” Skinner said. “Jacob Freand was our top bowler. It was a tough field and we were in fourth going into that last game. Alton bowled well all the way.”

Skinner said his kids have worked hard since last season to make it to state, playing in tournaments and practicing non-stop.

“I hope they realize their hard work and preparation has paid off,” Skinner said.

Skinner’s hope is the boys can bowl their best Friday and qualify for Saturday’s final round of 12 teams at state.

