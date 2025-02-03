JERSEY - Joey Kiel of Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 achieved a notable milestone by finishing 30th at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Bowling Tournament held recently. Kiel recorded a series total of 2,515, averaging 209.6 pins per game.

Kiel's performance places him among an elite group, as only four bowlers from the Jersey program have finished higher in the tournament's history. To qualify for the final day of the state tournament, Kiel bowled a score of 1,324. Kiel's accomplishment has garnered recognition within the community, with supporters expressing pride in his achievement. The Jersey bowling program continues to make strides, and Kiel's performance at the state level is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the squad members and coaches.