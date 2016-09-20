JERSEY 4, ROXANA 0: Caleb Manns scored twice as Jersey blanked Roxana 4-0 in a non-conference match Monday at Wood River Soccer Park.

The Panthers went to 8-2 with the win; Austin Kimbrel and Luke Palcheff also found the back of the net for Jersey.

“We had a lot of good play from some role players tonight,” Scott Burney, the Jersey coach, said following the match. "Austin Kimbrel gave us a nice lift up top and kept a lot of pressure on their defense. Caleb Manns, the other forward, played as well as he has all season.

“I felt like our defense was solid and really did a nice job getting the ball to our playmakers on the counterattack. Roxana is much improved from the last time we played them. Their kids played hard and competed for all 80 minutes. I thought their keeper played a fantastic game.”

Roxana hosts Pana in a South Central Conference match at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday evening. Jersey, now 8-2 for the season, hosts Highland at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

