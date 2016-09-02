JERSEYVILLE – Jersey came to play once again Friday night and battled Effingham down to the wire, losing 35-31.

Quarterback Drew Sauerwein had another big game, tossing three touchdown passes and rushing for 80 yards. Logan Metzler, Blake Wittman and Brandon Baalman all had big offensive games and Coach Jon Adkins said Kurt Hall ran the ball hard.

“It was back and forth the whole game and we were behind the eight-ball, but fought and always found a chance to tie it up but could never take the game,” Adkins said. “Our defense had a nice goal-line stand at the end of the game and gave us the ball back and we had to drive 99.5 yards in two minutes and just couldn’t get it done.”

Adkins said Effingham has a very good ball club.

“They went toe to toe with Breese Materi Dei last week and we knew we were in for a war,” Adkins said. “The only thing I ever ask is to put for top effort and the boys never gave up and gave effort to the end.”

Jersey, 1-1, travels to Mattoon next Friday.

