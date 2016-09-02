Jersey's Logan Metzler on the run. (Photo courtesy of Michael R. Weaver).JERSEYVILLEJersey came to play once again Friday night and battled Effingham down to the wire, losing 35-31.

Quarterback Drew Sauerwein had another big game, tossing three touchdown passes and rushing for 80 yards. Logan Metzler, Blake Wittman and Brandon Baalman all had big offensive games and Coach Jon Adkins said Kurt Hall ran the ball hard.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“It was back and forth the whole game and we were behind the eight-ball, but fought and always found a chance to tie it up but could never take the game,” Adkins said. “Our defense had a nice goal-line stand at the end of the game and gave us the ball back and we had to drive 99.5 yards in two minutes and just couldn’t get it done.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Adkins said Effingham has a very good ball club.

“They went toe to toe with Breese Materi Dei last week and we knew we were in for a war,” Adkins said. “The only thing I ever ask is to put for top effort and the boys never gave up and gave effort to the end.”

Jersey, 1-1, travels to Mattoon next Friday.

More like this:

Oct 19, 2024 - Triad Bounces Back With Big 49-6 Win Over Civic Memorial, Clinch At Least A Share of MVC Title

Oct 23, 2024 - Rockwell's Hat Trick Powers Maroons To Regional Soccer Victory Over Redbirds

Oct 12, 2024 - Tigers Shake Off Long Opening Drive By Lancers, Rally In Second Half To Defeat Belleville East 20-10, Officially Clinch Playoff Berth  

Oct 30, 2024 - Columbia Scores Three Unanswered To Win Second Straight Sectional Title

Sep 28, 2024 - Big Second Half Powers Belleville East To 27-0 Win Over Alton

 