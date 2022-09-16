(Photos by Sheri McDuffie)

JERSEY - Erin Bittles is in her 10th year as band director of Jersey Community High School's Band and the group is something the community always looks forward to whether it be a football or basketball game, the Downtown Country Christmas in Jerseyville, or the various parades.

This summer, the JCHS band marched at Disney World, which fulfilled dreams for many of the students.

Bittles has a strong contingency of players with 80 9-12 graders and 32 eighth-graders. The youth leave with a love and appreciation for music, something Erin tries to instill in each of them.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The past two years we had to figure out how to work through procedures with the COVID-19 Pandemic," she said. "It was hard, but because of our creativity, we have been able to keep the numbers and are getting bigger. We always try to do the extra things. They get excited about playing in the community and it is something that connects the community to the school. It lets them feel like they are a part of something."

Erin said she is a little biased, but she believes her band kids are as good as any to be around.

"The band kids are well-rounded," she said. "Some even play football, soccer, and more. While the kids are busy, they always take the time for the band and they learn together. As a group, they all enjoy music."

More like this: