JERSEY/CALHOUN - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, along with the Jersey and Calhoun County Emergency Management Agencies, announced plans to appeal the denial of federal disaster assistance for severe flooding that struck the counties in late July. The appeal follows the rejection of a Presidential Disaster Declaration requested by Governor JB Pritzker to address the widespread property damage caused by storm systems in the region.

The flooding impacted residential homes, businesses, and local governments across Jersey and Calhoun Counties. Preliminary damage assessments were conducted jointly by local, county, state, and federal teams during July and August to evaluate the extent of the destruction.

Article continues after sponsor message

As part of the appeal process, additional virtual and in-person assessments may be carried out to collect updated documentation to support the state's request for federal aid. Residents and business owners affected by the flooding are encouraged to submit new or previously unreported information about damages or ongoing needs. This includes photos of damage, documentation of alternative housing, reports of health impacts, mold remediation efforts, replacement of major appliances such as furnaces and hot water heaters, and personal accounts of immediate needs.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency emphasized the importance of reporting additional data through the Residential Self-Assessment Survey, which will be available online starting Wednesday, Oct. 29, at https://iemaohs.illinois.gov/recovery.html.

For those without internet access, assistance will be provided at the Jerseyville Public Library.

More like this: