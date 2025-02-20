JERSEYVILLE – Three educators from Jersey Community Unit School District (CUSD) #100 have earned “Those Who Excel” Awards from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Becca Leslie, a librarian at Jersey Community High School (JCHS), has earned an Award of Meritorious Service. JCHS Spanish Teacher Andrea Lamer and West Elementary Early Childhood SPE teacher Stacey Kuebrich have both earned Special Recognition Awards.

All three award winners will be honored at the 31st annual “Those Who Excel” Banquet, hosted by the Illinois State Board of Education this summer.

“Congratulations to these Jersey CUSD #100 outstanding educators who have been selected by the Illinois State Board of Education for ‘Those Who Excel Awards!’” the school district wrote in a press release. “They will be recognized by ISBE at the Those Who Excel Banquet in Bloomington on May 17, 2025.

“Educators presented with the Award of Meritorious Service have gone above and beyond in service to their school communities. They are experienced educators who take on leadership opportunities and whose accomplishments uplift the culture of learning in their school. They stand as exemplars of their profession and have become integral members of their schools and districts.

“Educators who receive the Award of Special Recognition are valued members of their school community who have been recognized by their colleagues, students, families, and administrators for the skills, passions, and talents they bring to their school community.

More information about the Those Who Excel awards and other educator recognition honors are available on the ISBE website.

