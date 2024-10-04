GRANITE CITY - Jerry’s Cafeteria and Catering announced they will close the cafeteria side of their business.

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, Jerry’s will be solely a catering business, owner Jon Roderick announced in a Facebook post. He noted that the restaurant saw more business following a Facebook post in June that spoke on the restaurant’s struggle to survive in the current economic climate, but this was not enough to keep the restaurant open.

“As most of you saw a couple of months ago, the economy has taken its toll on our business. While we did see an immediate spike in business, it declined soon thereafter,” Roderick wrote in his post. “We have fought to gain traction, adding new items, trying new ways to serve our friends, customers, and our community. While most of the new ideas we tried were embraced with enthusiasm, they failed to bring new customers or generate the revenue necessary.”

While the cafeteria, located at 1920 Edison Avenue in Granite City, will no longer be operational, Roderick assured followers that Jerry’s will remain open as a catering business.

“We have catering events booked and see no reason at this time, that we cannot meet our obligations,” he wrote. “Thanks to all who have supported me and my family through nearly 80 years of business in Granite City.”

For more information about Jerry’s Cafeteria and Catering, or to support them, visit their official Facebook page.

