EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Jerrod Daniels is a great student athlete.

For his hard work, Jerrod Daniels is a Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

As a senior at EAWR, Daniels is a natural role model for younger students, especially student athletes. He has played on the baseball and football teams for all four years of high school, and he has an impressive record. It takes a lot of discipline to be a successful student athlete, which Daniels demonstrates.

Article continues after sponsor message

He also participates in Renaissance, and he has spent the last two years working at Pizza Hut. Not everyone can balance a job, athletics and academics, but Daniels makes it look easy.

When he’s not busy with his schoolwork, at practice, or working, Daniels can usually be found spending time with his loved ones. He also enjoys playing video games and rooting for the Broncos.

Graduation is fast approaching, and Daniels has big plans for after high school. His loved ones and teachers know that he will excel, and they’re always rooting for him.

“I plan on going to Lewis and Clark for industrial electricity,” he said.

Congratulations to Jerrod for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School!

More like this: