CARROLLTON 34, HARDIN-CALHOUN 6: Jerrett Smith scored three touchdowns as Carrollton clinched no worse than a three-way tie for the Western Illinois Valley South Conference title with a 34-6 win over Hardin-Calhoun in Carrollton Friday night.

The Hawks went to 4-3 on the year, 4-1 in the league, with the win; the Warriors fell to 5-2 overall, 4-1 in the WIVC South.

Smith's TD runs came from a yard, two yards and five yards out as part of a 54-yard rushing night. Hawk quarterback Wade Prough scored once himself and threw for another touchdown pass in the final term.

The Hawks visit Beardstown next week, while the Warriors host Jacksonville Routt. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

