CARROLLTON - At the end of the day it matters where you finish, not how you start.

The end of the regular season is near and the Carrollton Hawks are in a good place. They just took down the Calhoun Warriors in a huge mid-season game and have now won four games in a row.

The plan has been going smoothly for senior running back and linebacker Jerrett Smith.

“It’s great. To never have lost to Calhoun in football in my four years is awesome. Being at home Homecoming with all the fans here, even their fans, it was great,” Smith said. That was a huge part of it, playing in front of your hometown, having your town behind your back. It was unbelievable. Great game, great atmosphere.”

Smith has ran in 11 touchdowns this season, eclipsing his total of nine last season. He rushing yards are not gaudy and in the previous game against Calhoun he only accumulated 54 yards, but still found the end zone three times.

“They [Calhoun] pursued to the ball well. Whenever there wasn’t a hole there and I tried to make something of it they were right there. When we needed I got some yards. When we needed it we got a couple passing yards. Overall I think everyone had an effect game on offense.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Rewind to four weeks ago at Fleur de Lis Field in Greenfield where Carrollton lost to their longtime nemesis and were 0-3. It was one of the worst starts in school history and it was not something Smith could envision at the start of the season. There was pressure for Smith and Carrollton to continue their WIVC South championship streak, yet the Hawks have found a way to bunker down and get back to the basics.

“We came in nervous and each game after that we became more and confident, and I think that’s what building up our confidence and our know how.”

Since then the Hawks have beaten West Central 50-0, Pleasant Hill 52-12, North Greene, 51-14, and Calhoun 34-6.

“We couldn’t get it done against Greenfield, but we got it done against Calhoun and we’re not going to be known as the team that couldn’t put another plaque on the wall. If we didn’t win then we weren’t getting conference and not getting playoffs. We all knew it. We weren’t nervous, just excited and ready to go.”

Now Carrollton is on a roll and have two games remaining against Beardstown and Triopia, who will challenging, but the Hawks have overcome any sort of pressure and are now focused on winning out, especially Smith in his last year.

“I think we kept it pretty loose to be honest with you. We didn’t want to stay tight and overthink things, and come in nervous for every game… We’re back to Carrollton football.”

More like this: