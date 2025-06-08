O'FALLON/SHILOH - O'Fallon-Shiloh EMS has appointed Jeremy Sherman as its first-ever EMS chief, marking a historic milestone for the department. The announcement was made and highlights Sherman's dedication, leadership, and commitment to service.

Sherman’s promotion represents a significant development for the O'Fallon-Shiloh EMS team, which expressed pride and excitement about the new leadership.

Department representatives described him as embodying the core values of emergency medical services, including compassion and an unwavering commitment to the community.

In recognition of his new role, full-time employees presented Sherman with a special gift as a gesture of respect and gratitude. The department emphasized their anticipation of continued growth and service under his leadership.

The appointment of Jeremy Sherman as EMS chief reflects the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operations and support the community it serves.