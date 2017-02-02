Alton, IL – (February 2, 2017) — The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the world’s largest anti-fraud organization and leading provider of anti-fraud training and education, is pleased to award Jeremy Plank, of Wood River, IL, the globally preferred Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) credential. In order to become a CFE, Plank has met a stringent set of criteria and passed a rigorous exam administered by the ACFE.

Plank has successfully met the ACFE’s character, experience and education requirements for the CFE credential, and has demonstrated knowledge in four areas critical to the fight against fraud: Fraudulent Financial Transactions, Fraud Prevention and Deterrence, Legal Elements of Fraud and Fraud Investigation.

Plank joins the ranks of business and government professionals worldwide who have also earned the CFE certification. Plank is currently a CPA with CJ Schlosser & Company, LLC in Alton and Edwardsville.

CFEs have the ability to: examine data and records to detect and trace fraudulent transactions; interview suspects to obtain information and confessions; write investigation reports; advise clients as to their findings; testify at trial; understand the law as it relates to fraud and fraud investigations; and identify the underlying factors that motivate individuals to commit fraud. CFEs on six continents have investigated more than 1 million suspected cases of civil and criminal fraud.

About the ACFE

The ACFE is the world’s largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. Together with nearly 80,000 members, the ACFE is reducing business fraud worldwide and inspiring public confidence in the integrity and objectivity within the profession. Identified as “the premier financial sleuthing organization” by The Wall Street Journal, the ACFE has captured national and international media attention. For more information about the ACFE visit ACFE.com.

