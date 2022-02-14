Jeremy & Tonia's Love Story Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Our Love Story: The Couple: Jeremy & Tonia Chapman from Bethalto Date Met/Started Dating: March 2, 2015 Article continues after sponsor message Briefly Describe First Date: Dinner at LongHorn and Miniature Golf. Date Married: March 14, 2017 Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Going to the gun range. Going to the movies. Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication! Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending