Jeremy and ToniaOur Love Story:

The Couple: Jeremy & Tonia Chapman from Bethalto

Date Met/Started Dating: March 2, 2015

Briefly Describe First Date: Dinner at LongHorn and Miniature Golf.

Date Married: March 14, 2017

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Going to the gun range. Going to the movies.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication!

 