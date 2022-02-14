Jeremy & Tonia's Love Story
February 14, 2022 11:40 AM February 14, 2022 11:36 AM
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Jeremy & Tonia Chapman from Bethalto
Date Met/Started Dating: March 2, 2015
Briefly Describe First Date: Dinner at LongHorn and Miniature Golf.
Date Married: March 14, 2017
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Going to the gun range. Going to the movies.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication!