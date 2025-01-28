Jerald StiltsBUNKER HILL - Fifty-seven-year-old Jerald Stilts is now facing two First-Degree Murder charges, along with a host of other charges, after the death of Chuck Parrino, Jr., in Bunker Hill in Macoupin County.

Charles Joseph Parrino Jr., 45, was pronounced dead on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, by Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya.

Stilts was first charged with Concealment of a Homicidal Death, then the other charges followed.

Other charges for Stilts are Aggravated Domestic Battery, Armed Violence, Aggravated Battery/Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Restraint and Destruction Of Evidence.

Parrino, Jr., was a beloved bartender at Bastille Bar in South St. Louis.

A celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at Bastille in St. Louis. The bar has been collecting funds at its establishment to help with funeral expenses for Parrino, Jr.

Stilts was apprehended on Sunday and is now incarcerated at the Macoupin County Jail.

The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, The Macoupin County Coroner, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division have been investigating the Parrino, Jr. death case.

