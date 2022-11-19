WOOD RIVER - Jenny Scoggins has a love of cats and it has led to the building of Bubble Kitties Cat Grooming at 17A East Ferguson in Wood River.

"I have the love and passion for their pets as if they were my own and I take time to get to know each individual pet," she said. "We are a dog-free cat-only facility. This puts less stress on the groomer and the cat. Your cat will be in a calm, quiet environment and does not have to put up with other barking dogs. We also schedule only one cat at a time. We are the only dog-free facility in the area."

Jenny said she believes those who visit her place see the love she has for their pets and the knowledge she has about animals in general.

"I am proud of the fact that my new clients trust me with their beloved pet cats," she said. "My favorite part of my job is getting to know the different types and personalities of each and every cat that comes through our doors. The community has been supportive and most of them are excited to see a new small business opening

Jenny's cell number is (618) 578-0147 and e-mail is jenny_scoggins@yahoo.com.

Jenny's Facebook page is:



www.facebook.com/bubblekitties2022

