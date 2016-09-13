EAST ALTON - Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) is pleased to announce that Jenny Deyto, Board-Certified Physician Assistant, has joined Bethalto Health Center, #2 Terminal Drive, Suite 8 in East Alton, Ill. Deyto provides preventative care services for adults and offers treatment for both acute and chronic health conditions. She also has a special interest in diabetes education, prevention and management.

“Good preventative care is key to maintaining a good quality of life,” remarked Deyto. “I focus on education as well as care so patients can become the number one proponent for their own health. When individuals are provided with the tools, they can make better informed decisions regarding their overall healthcare needs and we can develop the best treatment plan together.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Deyto received her Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Saint Louis University. Prior to joining SIHF, she served as an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant at both University of Missouri Health Center in Columbia, Mo. and at BJC Medical Group – Internal Medicine Specialists in St. Louis. Deyto is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Deyto is currently accepting new patients at Bethalto Health Center, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 618-258-0485.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation:

SIHF operates a network of 30 health centers across 10 counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive care in Family medicine, Internal (Adult) Medicine , Pediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dental Medicine, Behavioral Health, specialty care, and community outreach services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Centers in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

More like this: