ROXANA - Jenny Brown emerged as the ace pitcher for Roxana's girls' softball team, which closed with a big regional win.

Roxana beat Marquette Catholic 8-7 in a regional game before losing in its next game.

In an April 6-5 loss on April 7, 2025, to Jersey, Brown recorded nine strikeouts, one of her best games on the mound over the season.

Jenny is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of Month.

"Jenny has a lot of pitches and keeps the ball low," Pat Brannon, Roxana head girls' softball coach, said. "Jenny became our ace as the season moved on."

Brannon said Jenny has "unlimited potential" for the future and he said this past year should be a "confidence builder" for the pitcher.

