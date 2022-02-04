Jenny & Amos's Love Story
Our Love Story:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Couple: Jenny & Amos from Godfrey
Date Met/Started Dating: June 8, 2020
Briefly Describe First Date: We met up and went out to explore Cuivre River in Missouri, after not having seen each other for at least 20 years.
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love exploring, watching movies, pokemoning, traveling, and just talking and laughing together.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication is so very important.