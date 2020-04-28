GRANITE CITY - Jennifer Parra lost her house and all that was inside it in a recent fire at her home in the 1900 block of Adams in Granite City. Parra said it was literally "a miracle" she and her children and dogs were able to escape before the fire destroyed the home.

"When we got out, I kept looking at my kids faces over and over again and no matter how many times I looked, I couldn't see their faces enough," Parra said. "It was a surreal moment, one you always think, 'That won't happen to me.' We were able to get outside with only the clothes we were wearing. It was freezing and we didn't have shoes. My son kicked in the back door and rescued our dogs. We almost lost the dogs."

Parra has three young children and one who is 20. She was thankful both dogs were rescued. Parra and her children are now staying with a family member and in search of a new place to call home. Parra's Granite City house is described as "a complete loss."

Parra said already that the community has rallied around her with clothing donations and some financial contributions. She recently graduated from nursing school and is beginning that career. She is a pediatric home health nurse.

She said she is so thankful she and her children and dogs were able to escape the fire.

"By the time we came down the steps and out of the front door, the alarm went off and 30 seconds later, flames touched the ceiling and one corner of our living room was completely on fire," she said. "We were very lucky."

Anyone is encouraged to support fundraisers established for Jennifer and her family. Not only is Parra facing COVID-19 pandemic worries each day, but now she is without a permanent home, furnishings, and proper clothing for her children too. Parra is seeking area church members and other active residents who might be able to lead her to the right home for the future of her children. She said right now, she has no idea where to turn in terms of a destination. However, she would like to remain in Granite City and hopes for guidance.

Parra can be reached at (618) 381-0995.

These are links to two fundraiser accounts for Jennifer and her family:

https://m.facebook.com/story.p hp?story_fbid=3183299781700261 &id=100000608115226

https://www.gofundme.com/f/v3g 342-house-fire?utm_source=face book&utm_medium=social&utm_ campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Anyone who visits a Regions Bank can also deposit funds in an account for Jennifer Parra if they mention her name.

