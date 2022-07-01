EDWARDSVILLE – Jennifer Korte candidate for State Representative in the 112th District defeated Joe Hackler in the Republican Primary Election on Tuesday by a sizable percentage of 47.2 percent to 32.8 percent.

Korte will now meet incumbent Democrat Katie Stuart in the November General Election for the state representative post. Korte is a resident of Highland.

Korte's platform keys in the state representative race have been a pledge for common-sense conservative government, that supports law enforcement and small business.

“Throughout this campaign, I knocked on thousands of doors and talked to thousands of people in our district. I love our community and meeting so many people throughout this campaign only strengthened my dedication to reforming Springfield and providing tax relief to help our families. The Republican primary win was amazing but sweet as this win is – the reality is the mission is far from over.

"I got into this race to fight for tax relief for working people, end statewide mandates on our children, and improve our schools. We must have someone in Springfield who will stand up for the common-sense values of hard-working families. I am running to change the culture of corruption in Springfield, and I will never abandon my principles and the values of the people of our district. I'm ready for the campaign ahead and to meet even more of the great people in my district.”

