Jennifer Korte Calls For Repeal Of The SAFE-T Act.

EDWARDSVILLE - Jennifer Korte candidate for State Representative in the 112th District, says with rising crime throughout the State of Illinois it is time for lawmakers to get serious about public safety concerns beginning with the repeal of the SAFE-T Act.

The SAFE-T Act (House Bill 3653) eliminates cash bail and requires officers to only issue a citation when someone is committing a Class B or C misdemeanor instead of detaining them.

“The message we are sending with this law is that small crime don’t matter,” Korte said. “I understand that we don’t need to necessarily bring the full weight of the law on everyone who commits a crime, but we should not ignore minor offenses completely either. The solution to rising crime is not to create incentives for more crime but to put policies in place that discourage crime. We need to repeal the SAFE-T Act and replace it with practical policies that will stop the rise in crime in our communities.”

Korte noted that the 700-page SAFE-T Act was passed with rank-and-file members only having 40 minutes to read it. She said instead of calling a Special Session to consider issues like online extremism (which is one of the House Democrats’ working groups for a potential Special Session), lawmakers should return to Springfield to consider measures to address inflation, high taxes, and crime.

“Only far-left radicals like my opponent think what is really concerning people right now is what is being said on Twitter,” Korte said. “What I hear from voters is their concern about the price of gas and the fact that their cars are being broken into and they don’t feel safe anymore in the communities they have lived in their entire lives. It is time our leaders stopped focusing on their radical agenda and focus on the issues important to the voters.”

Jennifer Korte is running as a Republican in the 112th District. The General Election is on Nov. 8, 2022.

