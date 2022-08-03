EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced William Jenkins to 75 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the first-degree murder and armed robbery of Andre Hutson in December of 2021.

The sentence was split between 65 years for the murder (all of which must be served) and 10 years for the armed robbery (of which 5 must be served). Jenkins is 45, so he will be in prison until he is approximately 115.

Today’s hearing on post-trial motions & sentencing included arguments placed by both the State and the defense, plus a victim’s statement read by the mother of Andre Hutson, Mildred Green. Green addressed the court, the defendant, and the loved ones of Hutson in attendance about the loss and effect of his murder. She described how it has affected her and his only daughter specifically.

Haine commended the hard work of Assistant State’s Attorneys Mike Stewart and Morgan Hudson.

“We continue to work not only to convict those who do such senseless crimes but also to keep them off the streets and out of our communities,” stated Haine. “Nothing that happened today at the sentencing will resolve that loss and pain of his family. Nothing will bring Ms. Green her son back or Ms. Hutson her father. But we will do what we can to keep another family from feeling such a loss.”

On December 7, Madison Police responded to reports of gunfire on Wayne Lanter Avenue and pronounced Hutson dead at the scene. William Jenkins was charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery for Hutson’s murder and found guilty by a jury on July 15, 2022.

Larry Lovett has also been charged with Hutson’s murder, and his trial is set for December.

