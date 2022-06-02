ST. LOUIS — The United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri Office released today said Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad are all facing two bribery-related charges each. Collins-Muhammad is also facing a charge of honest services bribery/wire fraud, and Boyd is facing a separate, two-count wire fraud indictment related to an automobile insurance scheme.

Federal prosecutors' announcement revealed explosive allegations of bribery, theft, and corruption in St. Louis City Hall in a 66-page indictment released Thursday morning.

Charging documents allege St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, Housing and Urban Development Zoning Committee Chairman Jeffrey Boyd and former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad accepted cash payments and other gifts in exchange for proposed tax breaks and development project approvals in the city's north side.

If convicted of the main indictment, Reed’s and Boyd’s charges carry respective maximum penalties of 10 years and five years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine, the attorney's office said.

Collins-Muhammad's wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and his bribery charges carry a 10-year and 5-year maximum, respectively. Boyd's additional wire fraud charges carry maximum penalties of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a statement through her Public Information Officer Nick Dunne late Thursday afternoon. Mayor Jones tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night and was working from home Thursday.

"Mayor Jones is deeply troubled by the allegations outlined by the US Attorney against Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, and President Lewis Reed. Our office will monitor this case as it progresses through the legal system."

