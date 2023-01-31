EDWARDSVILLE - After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.

During his tenure at the company, Jeff, Sr., son of founder Al Lantz, managed the construction of hundreds of custom homes, multi-family units, and commercial buildings in the Metro East. The Lantz name became synonymous with luxury home projects that combined five-star craftmanship with a meticulous attention to detail. In addition to his work at Lantz Homes, Jeff, Sr. remained devoted to the community, helping to lead projects for the Edwardsville YMCA, Edwardsville Township Park, and the Edwardsville Ice Rink.

“My father’s integrity, honesty, and commitment to giving people the quality home they deserved inspired me to evolve Lantz Homes into one of the top high-end building companies in the region,” said Jeff, Sr. “Being able to pass it down to my son is my biggest achievement, knowing he will continue the family legacy. I’ve watched and worked with Jeff, II since he was in high school, and he holds the same high standards Lantz Homes has been known for over the past 60 years. Jeff, II is always following the latest building trends and focused on finding the most economical way to build a quality home.”

Jeff, II has worked for Lantz Homes since 1999, learning all aspects of the business, from estimating and project management to design and hands-on construction. His vast experience and ability to build close relationships with his clients led him to add custom home remodeling to Lantz Homes’ service line in 2022 for families who wish to stay in their current homes.

“I’ve worked with my dad at Lantz Homes since I was a kid and learned from one of the best,” Jeff, II remarked. “I respect my dad for always giving 100 percent to his clients and the community. I’m excited to use the knowledge I’ve taken from him to continue that same quality building here in the Metro East. My vision for Lantz Homes & Remodels is to always provide excellence, working side by side with clients to build their dream home or remodel the home they currently love.”

For more information on Lantz Homes & Remodels, visit www.lantzhomes.com or call 618.656.3346.

About Lantz Homes & Remodels

Since 1959, Lantz Homes & Remodels, a third-generation Edwardsville and Glen Carbon homebuilder and remodeler, has transformed dreams into homes for hundreds of Madison County families. Designed from their clients’ imagination and handcrafted to their specifications, each home is entirely customized, from floor to ceiling and every space in between. For more information, visit www.lantzhomes.com.

