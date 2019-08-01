GRANITE CITY — The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis has named Jeff Kohler, general manager of three Weber car and truck dealerships in Granite City, as its 2019 chair. A photo of Kohler can be found here.

“United Way is such an important organization to our region and I’m proud and excited to serve as this year’s campaign chair for our community,” said Kohler. “United Way is creating real, lasting impact in the lives of thousands and providing essential funding and support to so many of our local health and human service agencies. I hope others in our community will join me in supporting United Way and our neighbors.”

A Granite City native, Kohler has been with the Weber Organization for 15 years and currently serves as general manager of Weber Granite City Chevrolet, Weber Granite City Ford and Weber Commercial Truck Center. Under his direction, the Chevrolet location has been awarded the coveted General Motors Mark of Excellence Award. The dealerships Jeff oversees sell over 4,400 vehicles a year and remain in the top tier of dealerships in the Greater St. Louis Area.

Prior to joining Weber, Jeff served in a management position with Granite City Steel. Additionally, he is the president of the Southwest Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Jeff is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University.

“Jeff is a tremendous leader and is very dedicated to the community and the work of United Way,” said Maura Wuellner, director of United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division. “His commitment and enthusiasm make him a great choice to lead our campaign.”

United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division serves the cities of Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice and helped more than 75,000 people within this area in 2018. Tim Wentworth, president of Express Scripts and Cigna Health, and Greg Smith, chairman of Husch Blackwell, will serve as co-chairs of the 2019 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

