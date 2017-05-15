Jeep flips in crash on Seminary and Brown in Alton
ALTON - A Jeep flipped in a two-car collision around 3 p.m. Monday at Seminary and Brown in Alton.
There were four occupants in the Jeep that flipped, including two children. There was one person alone in a Mercury vehicle.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
No one was injured, although Alton's Fire Department ambulance was on the scene.
A woman in the Jeep reported her wrist was impacted when the vehicle rolled on it, but further investigation by firefighters showed very minimal injuries.
More like this: