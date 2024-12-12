HARDIN — Jean Heil, the principal of Calhoun Elementary School, is not only dedicated to her role as an educator but also brings her passion for music into the classroom. Recently, she took her third- and fourth-grade students to an Alton Symphony Orchestra Children's Concert at Lewis and Clark Community College, where she performed on the viola.

The event provided students with a unique opportunity to experience live orchestral music. Following the concert, Heil returned to her Calhoun Elementary classrooms to share her musical expertise. She demonstrated the viola to her students, allowing them to see the instrument up close and even try it themselves.

Article continues after sponsor message

Heil's commitment to education and the arts is evident in her leadership style, which she describes as leading with "passion and purpose."

She has served as the principal at Calhoun Elementary School for the past eight months, after a long tenure as principal at St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey, where she worked for 11 years.

Prior to her current role, Heil held positions as an assistant principal and elementary school teacher, contributing to her extensive experience in educational leadership. Her background includes roles in the Carrollton CUSD 1 School District and the Riverview Gardens School District in Missouri.

The children's concert and subsequent classroom demonstration highlight Heil's dedication to enriching her students' educational experiences with the integration of music and performance.

More like this: