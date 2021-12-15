COLLINSVILLE - Ameren Illinois, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), is number one in customer satisfaction among large electric utility providers in the Midwest, according to the J.D. Power 2021 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, released today. This is the first time that Ameren Illinois has received top honors in the annual ranking.

The J.D. Power Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction among residential customers of the 145 largest electric utilities across the United States, representing more than 101 million households. Customers evaluate the performance of their utility across six factors: Power Quality and Reliability; Price; Billing and Payment; Communications; Corporate Citizenship; and Customer Care.

"I could not be prouder of the job our team did in the face of significant challenges and business disruptions this past year," said Richard J. Mark, Chairman, and President, Ameren Illinois. "We're honored and humbled that our customers value our efforts to deliver a superior customer experience."

J.D. Power noted the progress of utilities, like Ameren Illinois, which navigated a roller coaster economic environment to not only help their local economies but also communicate more effectively about their programs and activities.

"Utility customers want to hear about these efforts and, when they do, overall satisfaction is higher," said John Hazen, managing director of the utility practice at J.D. Power.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ameren Illinois believes that its strong service reliability, implementation of flexible billing and payment programs during the COVID-19 crisis, community involvement, and stable energy rates were also key factors in the company's top ranking in the Midwest Large Utility segment.

"We believe that safe, reliable, and affordable energy is the main driver of customer satisfaction," said Mark. "Especially in times of uncertainty, we want our customers to know that we will be here, meeting their energy needs, putting people to work, and stepping up to support our communities. We have worked hard to earn the trust of our customers and the recognition by J.D. Power is affirmation that these efforts matter."

In addition to its overall first-place finish in the Midwest segment, J.D. Power ranked Ameren Illinois highest in the categories of communications, and billing, and payment.

Ameren Illinois is a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation based in St. Louis.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

More like this: