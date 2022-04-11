ALTON/GODFREY - JCPenney is celebrating 120 years in business with discounts, a new ad campaign, and a new JCPenney-inspired character. The local Alton JCPenney store within the Alton Square Mall is joining in on the festivities with an upcoming “birthday party” for the brand.

The Alton JCPenney will host a JCPenney Birthday Party this Thursday, April 14, from noon-2 p.m. The event HELD AT ALTON SQUARE will feature live musical entertainment from DJ DK Gray as well as special furry guests from 5As Animal Shelter.

In a press release, JCPenney announced the brand is celebrating its 120th birthday with sales of 30 percent off storewide, plus an extra $10 bonus reward for every $50 spent now through April 12 for JCPenney rewards members.

The company is also kicking off its “Shopping is Back!” campaign, aimed at getting customers back to shopping in person at JCPenney stores. The campaign includes “a fresh brand look in stores and online,” according to the press release, as well as a series of ad spots with a new JCPenney-inspired character, Penny James, played by Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villaseñor.

JCPenney is also launching a “Shopping is Back!” road tour making stops across the country - however, it won’t be stopping near the Riverbend area, so be sure to attend the JCPenney Birthday Party AT ALTON SQUARE this Thursday to celebrate the milestone locally.

To find out more about the “Shopping is Back!” campaign, read the JCPenney press release. For more information about the event, call (618) 463-9595, ext. 200 or email emark@jcp.com.

