JACKSONVILLE — The Jersey Community Middle School wrestling team showcased its strength at the Jacksonville Crimson Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, securing third place out of 15 competing teams. T

he event highlighted the skills of both boys and girls wrestlers, with several athletes earning individual honors.

The Panthers’ boys team featured notable performances, with Grayson Mangara achieving the title of champion in the 119-pound weight class. Other medalists included Bo Allison, who took second in the 95-pound category, and Wade Ball, who also secured second place at 105 pounds. Grant Jones, Max Williams, Carter Scott, Hunter Schrodt, Bennett Leslie, Matthew Kramer, and Brody Olano rounded out the boys' medalists, contributing to the team's overall success.

The girls' team also demonstrated impressive talent, led by Skylee Howell, who claimed the championship in the 176-pound division.

Charolette Hinkson earned second place at 79 pounds, while Emma Dirksmeyer-Lyming, Peyton Garrett, and Cheyenne Epstein secured third place in their respective weight classes. Penelope Lucas and Ari Terry added to the team's accolades with fourth-place finishes.

The strong performances at the Jacksonville Crimson Invitational not only reflect the dedication of the athletes but also the support of their coaches and the community. The future looks bright Jersey wrestling with such a strong middle school group for both boys and girls.