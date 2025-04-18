JERSEYVILLE – Whether you’re a local business owner seeking affordable advertising or a supporter of local theater programs, JCHS Theatre Friends needs your help to make their first-ever Trivia Night a success.

While all tables have been sold out for the May 10, 2025 Trivia Night at DJ’s Bar & Grill in Jerseyville, the group is still seeking four more category sponsors for the event.

Category sponsors will have their names and/or logos displayed on the official event Facebook page, on-screen for one full round of trivia, as well as beverage coozies, a category sponsor banner, and a table tent display listing all event sponsors – all for $125.

By joining the growing coalition of category sponsors, business owners and theater supporters can boost their name recognition in the community while supporting a good cause, ensuring the success of a vital arts program for local students. All sponsorships must be paid for by April 20, 2025 to ensure your name or logo is included in each print advertisement.

The nonprofit Theatre Friends are also requesting donations to support the Silent Auction & Raffle portions of the event. Those interested can sponsor one of the Silent Auction or Raffle items and have their names/logos displayed alongside each item and on printed lists of all items placed on each table, as well as on the event Facebook page and JCHS Theatre Friends Facebook page.

Items for the Silent Auction and Raffle will be accepted until May 5, 2025 to ensure their listings in brochures for the event. Examples of acceptable items include themed gift baskets, gift certificates, restaurant certificates, vacation trip packages, event tickets, framed artwork, and sports memorabilia.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the hard-working students involved in the JCHS Theatre program.

“Theater programs often don't receive the same attention as mainstream sports like football, but they provide an incredible outlet for creativity, teamwork, and dedication,” JCHS Theatre Friends representatives said.

“During play and musical season, students spend six days a week, often up to 30 hours, rehearsing ... Unlike sports, there’s no way to pass along uniforms or equipment, and productions come with significant costs – sets, costumes, makeup, scripts, and production rights – just to name a few!”

A sponsorship and donation form is available here. Interested donors are asked to make checks payable to JCHS Theatre Friends and send their payment and completed form to PO Box 459, Grafton, Ill., 62037.

Contact jchstheatrefriends@gmail.com with any questions or for additional details on Trivia Night sponsorship opportunities.

