JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of January are Zoe Benedict (11) & Edward Roberts (10). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During January, Zoe & Edward received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at JCHS. They are being congratulated by Phyllis Caselton of the Jerseyville Banking Center.

In conjunction with CNB Bank & Trust, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of January are Katlyn Springer (8) and Lucy Fritz (9). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During January, Katlyn & Lucy received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Matt Eschbach, Assistant Vice President, CNB Bank & Trust.

In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month”. The recipient for the month of January is Mallory Duggan. The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During January, Mallory received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because she received the most nominations, she was named “Students of the Month” at JCHS. She was congratulated by Marcie Tonsor of the Jersey State Bank(not pictured).

