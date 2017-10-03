JERSEY - Cory Breden had one of the biggest moments of his life on Friday night prior to the Jersey Community High School football game when he was named the Homecoming Spirit winner.

Breden is the Jersey Community High School principal. The award is given out every year by the Panther Athletic Club, recognizing a previous Panther player who has made a difference in their community with their never-ending spirit, attitude, character and leadership.

Breden followed the footsteps his father, who was also a Spirit winner.

“To be recognized by that group of people means a lot,” Breden said. “My position as principal revolves around character, leadership and service, so that makes this honor mean even more.”

Breden said he has loved his time growing up in Jersey and now raising his family there with his wife.

“I really hope to give back to the community as much as I can,” he said.

Breden has been in education since 1997 as a social studies teacher and football/basketball coach. He was hired as the assistant principal at Roxana High School after seven years in education.

Breden began as an administrator in Jersey in 2008. He has taught students from seventh through 12th grade and he has been an administrator for pre-kindergarten through high school youth.

