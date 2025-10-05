JERSEYVILLE – In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, CNB Bank & Trust, and Jersey State Bank, JCHS has selected their “Students of the Month.”

The recipients for the month of September include Makenna Brunaugh (grade 10) and Trevor Tucker (11), who are being congratulated by Bradley Heitzig of Jerseyville Banking Center; Trey Cope (9) and Harmony Jantzen (8), who are being congratulated by Maranda Schnieder of CNB Bank & Trust; and Ava Little, who is being congratulated by Ashlen Scott of Jersey State Bank.

F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week. teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. For receiving the highest numbers of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, Brunaugh, Tucker, Cope, Jantzen, and Little have been named “Students of the Month” at JCHS.

