



JERSEYVILLE – Jersey Community High School (JCHS) has partnered with local businesses to shine a spotlight on students nominated through the F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) program for January 2025.

“Students of the Month” are selected based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student earns in a given month. The F.O.C.U.S. program allows teachers to select and recognize students each week for exceptional academic performance or kindness.

Sophomore Lola Reed (left) and junior Ava Deist (right) were selected as Students of the Month in conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center.

Reed and Deist received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations from their teachers in January, earning them both the Students of the Month honor at JCHS. They are congratulated by Sidney Parker of Jerseyville Banking Center.

Freshman Jada Baro (right) and eighth grader Allison Haarmann (left) have been chosen as Students of the Month in conjunction with CNB Bank & Trust.

For earning the top spots in total F.O.C.U.S. nominations from their teachers, Baro and Haarmann were recognized for their outstanding performance and is congratulated by Mike LaTempt of CNB Bank & Trust.

Senior Hunter Koenig was also selected as a Student of the Month for January 2025 in conjunction with Jersey State Bank. Koenig earned the highest number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations from his teacher in January, earning him the honor and congratulations from Kendal Davis of Jersey State Bank.

