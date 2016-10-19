ALTON -  The Jersey Panther Freshman Volleyball Team won 1st Place at the Alton Freshman Tournament on October 14 & 15, 2016 at Alton High School.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

They are coached by Brenda McCreary, Bob Siemer & Maddie Steckel.

Team members:

1/22

Mia Zimmerman

3

Elese Smith

9

Claire Anderson

10

Abigail Manns

13

Claire Tilden

16

Article continues after sponsor message

Kailey Smith

18

Maci Bohannon

19/0

Rose Ricklefs

20

Kennedy Quinn

24

Lauren Brown

26

Makayla Kodros

28

Isabella Metzler

40

Lauren Rexing

 