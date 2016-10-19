JCHS freshman squad takes first place in Alton Freshman Tournament
ALTON - The Jersey Panther Freshman Volleyball Team won 1st Place at the Alton Freshman Tournament on October 14 & 15, 2016 at Alton High School.
They are coached by Brenda McCreary, Bob Siemer & Maddie Steckel.
Team members:
|
1/22
|
Mia Zimmerman
|
3
|
Elese Smith
|
9
|
Claire Anderson
|
10
|
Abigail Manns
|
13
|
Claire Tilden
|
16
|
Kailey Smith
|
18
|
Maci Bohannon
|
19/0
|
Rose Ricklefs
|
20
|
Kennedy Quinn
|
24
|
Lauren Brown
|
26
|
Makayla Kodros
|
28
|
Isabella Metzler
|
40
|
Lauren Rexing