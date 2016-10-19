JCHS freshman squad takes first place in Alton Freshman Tournament Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Jersey Panther Freshman Volleyball Team won 1st Place at the Alton Freshman Tournament on October 14 & 15, 2016 at Alton High School. They are coached by Brenda McCreary, Bob Siemer & Maddie Steckel. Team members: 1/22 Mia Zimmerman 3 Elese Smith 9 Claire Anderson 10 Abigail Manns 13 Claire Tilden 16 Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Kailey Smith 18 Maci Bohannon 19/0 Rose Ricklefs 20 Kennedy Quinn 24 Lauren Brown 26 Makayla Kodros 28 Isabella Metzler 40 Lauren Rexing Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending